Digital Kazakhstan by 2030, view

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Information and Communications Minister Dauren Abayev revealed the importance of realizing the Digital Kazakhstan state program, Kazinform reports.

"Successful implementation of the Industry 4.0 elements is the country's national security issue. In this context the Kazakh President stressed that the Digital Kazakhstan state program is not a panacea. It lays foundation for the large-scale transformation of our life activities," Abayev told the Government Hour at the Kazakh Majilis.



"First of all, it is competitive expansion in business environment. Digital economy cannot be built at the expense of a small circle of companies endowed by the state with specific powers and resources. Private business should play the key role in this economy. Secondly, it is the use of technologies such as cloud-based computing, AI, computer-aided learning, Big Data, Internet, etc.," the Minister noted.



As for the digitalization expectation results, the Minister briefed on the planned statistics.







Implementation of the AI by 2030 will generate 14% growth to world GDP. It is more than the current bulk volume of industrial production of China and India.



"Thirdly, it is manpower training," Dauren Abayev said. "Foreign employers are interested in high-end IT specialists now. Brain drain poses another risk. As the world practice shows, to achieve significant economic result it is crucial to increase the share of IT specialists at the labor market to no less than 3%," the Minister resumed.