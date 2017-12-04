Digital Kazakhstan program to be submitted to Head of State for approval

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has entrusted the Government to draw up a detailed plan for the implementation of Digital Kazakhstan national program during today's session of the Government, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Within a month, the Ministry of Information and Communications and involved government agencies and organizations should devise and adopt detailed institutional plans of actions for organizing the national program with the indication of the officials accountable and the implementation time, agreed upon by each other," Bakytzhan Sagintayev said.

The Head of the Cabinet also instructed the Ministry of Information and Communications together with authorized government authorities, to decide on a set of awareness-raising measures both for business and the population.

"Surely, as part of national planning, the Ministry of National Economy needs to semi-annually ensure qualitative monitoring of the national program implementation. Today, I propose to support the approaches. It is necessary to submit it to the Head of State for approval. After we obtain approval, we will adopt the program," Bakytzhan Sagintayev added.

The Prime Minister recalled that "Digital Kazakhstan" program was presented to the Head of State in September this year, and the President of Kazakhstan made his remarks. All of them were specified in today's draft program. Besides, as Bakytzhan Sagintayev noted, the economic effect of the government-sanctioned program is expected to be equivalent to KZT 2.2 trillion.