Digital oil transportation control system launched in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A digital system for oil transportation control has been launched during the "The Second Five-Year Plan of Industrialization. Made in Kazakhstan" national teleconference with the participation of the President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Mr. President, KazTransOil has not remained aloof from the global trend of digitalization. We have created a digital oil transportation control system in Kazakhstan. We had to seriously transform the company and all the processes. [We] have managed to reach ultimate centralization and digitalization this year. For now, the Main Operations Control Office is the foundation of KazTransOil's digital ecosystem. It is a unique project. In the online mode, the Main Operations Control Office performs oil reception and delivery, supplies raw materials to four Kazakhstani refineries, exports hydrocarbons to foreign markets, and loads oil in the Port of Aktau," said Dimash Dossanov, Chairman of the Management Board at KazTransOil JSC.

According to him, in July of this year, digital technologies were tested during the commissioning of the Kenkiyak Oil Pumping Station in Aktobe region, which was reconstructed.

E-Freight, an information system for paperless document circulation relating to air-freight operations, was also launched.

"Launching it, we fulfill the 67th Step of the Nation Plan. The new service will increase the attractiveness of Kazakhstan's airspace for transit freight traffic, enhance the competitiveness of Kazakhstan's air carriers, reduce the time and cost of cargo handling. Our private company has become a partner of the Government in the PPP project. We are a resident of Astana Hub IT incubator, which is also your initiative," Sanzhar Rakhmetzhanov, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of TransInfoTech LLP, said, thanking the President of Kazakhstan.

The Head of State launched both projects.