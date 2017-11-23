Digital platform to help agribusiness

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The KazAgro National Managing Holding, the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan and the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs signed a tripartite Memorandum of Cooperation aimed at expanding the use of modern digital technologies in order to promote entrepreneurship in Kazakhstan's agro-industrial complex.

According to the document, the parties intend to cooperate in creating a single digital platform that would unite all measures of state support for agroindustrial complex entities on the principle of 'one window' within the framework of the Digital Kazakhstan program.

Joint actions will be aimed at solving a range of important issues in activities of Kazakhstan households and agricultural formations including analysis and elaboration of legislative environment for agribusiness entities, development of automated systems for rendering state support to business in rural areas with the subsequent integration with the Single digital platform through the principle of "one window".

According to the chairman of the Executive Board of "KazAgor" Holding Nurlybek Malelov, such interaction of the government and agribusiness in the end not only simplifies and facilitates the work of agricultural producers but will assist to more efficient agricultural production. Talking about modern technologies, the head of the Holding recalled that KazAgro brought into operation the automated system for loan applications collection and processing which gives possibility to farmers through comfortable service to submit documents online for lending or leasing and track their consideration without visiting the offices of lending companies of the Holding, decreasing their time and financial expenses significantly.

