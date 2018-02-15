Digital startups to be given tax preferences in Kazakhstan - Information Minister
The Minister reminded that earlier this month a new acceleration program was launched within the framework of the Astana HUB start-up ecosystem. According to him, the Astana HUB will provide an all-round support to the development of the digital economy by adapting the legislation, creating financial and tax preferences for start-ups, improving the measures aimed at protection of intellectual property, etc.
Dauren Abayev added that he is convinced that a new community of young and creative people capable of producing high-tech products is forming in Kazakhstan, adding that the Пovernment's task is now to create favorable conditions for them.
The Minister stressed that President Nazarbayev's January Address is a direct guide to the implementation of the Digital Kazakhstan program and noted that the Government is now actively involved in this important work.