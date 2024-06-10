Digital tenge, European Parliament elections and Da Vinci’s masterpiece in Astana – New Episode of New Time TV show

Fully operational and complete version of digital tenge will be available at the end of 2025, said Binur Zhalenov, the CEO of the National Payment corporation of Kazakhstan. In an exclusive interview to the New Time reporter, he confirmed that the project of the first digital currency issued by the National Bank of Kazakhstan is now undergoing it's second phase of testing regime.

According to Mr. Zhalenov, digital tenge might become an important tool to ensure the transparency and effectiveness of government spending and the financial system of the country. Please watch the latest episode of New Time to learn more about the Central Bank Digital Currencies.

The original painting ‘The Beautiful Princess’ by the renowned Italian artist Leonardo da Vinci has been put on display at the National Museum in Astana, representing a unique event in the world of high art in Kazakhstan. Notably, the only work by the High Renaissance master on parchment is showcased in the Kazakh capital for the first time. It is known that the masterpiece is a part of a private collection. Previously, it was exhibited only a few times. According to experts, certain conditions are required for its storage and transportation. The greatest da Vinci’s work will be exhibited at the National Museum in Astana till August, 4th this year. The event, as was said in an exclusive interview to the New Time by Italian Ambassador Marco Alberti, is the result of a successful cultural diplomacy and strong relations between Kazakhstan and Italy.

Moreover, last week saw the end of the European Parliament elections. An estimated 360 million eligible voters were called to elect the 720 members of the European Parliament for the next five years in the world's largest transnational vote. New Time reporter Balzhan Samigullina visited Brussels, the capital of the European Union, and made a special report on how the elections unfolded and what European voters think of this campaign.

