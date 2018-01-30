Digitalization commission under President of Kazakhstan established

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By his Decree No. 621 dated 10th January 2018, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev decided to establish the Commission for the Introduction of Digitalization in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from "Adilet" website of the information and legal system of regulatory legal acts.

According to the aforesaid document, the Commission includes: Kazakh Prime Minister; Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan in charge of the issues related to the digitalization of economic sectors and the development of the digital economy; Aide to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in charge of socioeconomic issues; Deputy Chairman of the Kazakh Security Council; Chairman of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan (upon approval); Chairman of the Kazakh National Security Committee; Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan; Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan; Chairman of the Kazakh Agency for Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption.

In addition, its members include ministers, and, upon approval, CEO of "Atameken" National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan, CEO of "Samruk-Kazyna" National Welfare Fund, and the Governor of the Astana International Financial Centre.

It is noted that the newly established commission is aimed at generating proposals concerning the issues of the introduction of digitalization and digital technologies in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The Decree entered into effect upon signing.