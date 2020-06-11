EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    17:00, 11 June 2020 | GMT +6

    Digitalization of financial sector help save above KZT 400 bln

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Digitalization of financial sector helped save above KZT 400 bln,» Kazakh Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Zhumagaliyev said.

    He said that basic tools for digitalization development were realized. Online cash registers were introduced; Astana-1 system was put into operation at customs bodies. All the work done helped achieve significant results, namely digitalization helped save 448.65 bln through additional tax revenues and savings in government procurements.

