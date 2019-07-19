Digitalization of regions discussed in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Askar Zhumagaliyev has held today a meeting with governmental authorities, Kazinform reports.

According to the Ministry’s press service, the meeting discussed the results of digitalization in education, transport and social spheres and the acute issues of integration of local systems and services.





The participants made presentations of the projects being implemented in the regions and informed about preliminary results of fulfillment of Presidential instructions including the Digital Kazakhstan programme.





As is known, this programme aims at facilitation of the country’s economic development and improvement of the population’s life by using the digital technologies.





The Minister expressed satisfaction over the level of involvement of regional authorities into the digitalization process. «90% of companies participating in Smart City projects are local ones,» he said.





He stressed that all the service programme products and information systems should be tested for compliance with the information security requirements.