Digitalization should penetrate all spheres of life - President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – It is crucial to gradually increase the quality of human capital, believes Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the plenary session of the Majilis on Thursday, President Tokayev stressed it is necessary to ensure effective implementation of the ‘Comfortable School’ project and continue creating the academic excellence centers on the basis of HEIs.

The Head of State went on to add it is crucial to focus on the comprehensive development of domestic science, bringing healthcare to a brand new level and increasing the effectiveness of social medical insurance. And, according to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, digitalization should penetrate all these spheres.

In fact, digitalization should embrace all sectors of economy and spheres of life of Kazakhstanis, he stressed.

To this end, in his words, it is necessary to liberalize the IT market. «In order to gain the status of the regional digital hub, Kazakhstan needs breakthrough ideas and creative energy of digital nomads,» he said.

Recall that today the Head of State took part in the plenary session of the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.