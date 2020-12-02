Digitalization spurred harvest growth in Kazakhstan – Agriculture Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Agriculture Saparkhan Omarov says the agro-industrial complex of Kazakhstan has experienced unprecedented harvest growth all thanks to the digitalization of the sphere, Kazinform reports.

While addressing the Wednesday’s Government session, Minister Omarov claimed farming in Kazakhstan has seen at least 10% harvest growth recently.

According to him, careful analysis of world's practice on introduction of digital technologies into agriculture has demonstrated considerable economic effect on the agro-industrial complex.

Omarov also noted that at present financing of all 16 directions of agriсultural sector has been 100% automated.

For instance, digitalization of agriculture allowed to save 5-10% of budget funds in farming, he added.