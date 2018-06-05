Digitalization training programs for businesses already made: Information Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Digital Kazakhstan Program will be aired on Khabar 24 TV Channel, Kazakh Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev has told today's e-commerce development meeting chaired by Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Within the framework of the Digital Kazakhstan Governmental Program we are taking an expanded set of measures to remove obstacles for the development of Internet commerce in the country and increase the competitiveness. As to the measures proposed, they are aimed at regulating e-commerce, accepting electronic payments, increasing digital and financial literacy of the population, including entrepreneurs. Moreover, they will bring an opportunity for the development of infrastructure and logistics," Dauren Abayev said.

He said that the Ministry is working on the implementation of the 2018-2020 Electronic Commerce Development Roadmap.

Jointly with Zerde Holding Company, Government for Citizens Public Corporation, National Information Technologies JSC, Kazpost JSC, and local executive bodies, the Ministry of Information and Communications developed training programs to enhance the population's digital literacy. In addition, training for representatives of small and medium-sized businesses is also carried out within the framework of the Initial Business project. The curriculum has been submitted to the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs as well.



According to the minister, a number of measures are also being taken to provide information support for electronic commerce. Such support is done via 18 TV programs of domestic TV channels. The press is publishing articles within sections "Digital Kazakhstan", "Information Space", "High Tech", "Digital", etc. Since March 1, "Digital Kazakhstan" television program in the Kazakh and Russian languages has been aired on Khabar 24 TV Channel three times a week. In total, the country's channels presented 37 TV broadcasts about Digital Kazakhstan Government Program as of May 30.