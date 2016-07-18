Dilshod Nazarov will be the flag bearer of Tajikistan at the Rio Olympic Games opening

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - The flag bearer of the Olympic team of Tajikistan at the opening of the summer Olympic Games in Brazil will be Dilshod Nazarov, according to the press service of the National Olympic Committee /NOC/of Tajikistan.

This decision was adopted at the 15th session of the General Assembly of the National Olympic Committee of Tajikistan on July 16 in Dushanbe.



Dilshod Nazarov is the first Tajik athlete who has qualified for the summer Olympic Games 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.



To date, the right to participate in the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro has been granted to seven Tajik athletes: striker Dilshod Nazarov, wrestlers Komronshoh Ustopiriyon and Muhammadmurod Abdurahmonov, boxer Anvar Yunusov, swimmers Anastasia Tyurina, Olim Kurbonov, and runner Christina Proszenko, Kazinform has learnt from khovar.tj.