11:12, 21 February 2019 | GMT +6
Dimash and Daneliya once again wow The World's Вest jury
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Dimash Kudaibergen performed All By Myself song in the battle vs Sister Cristina at the The World's Вest competition show.
Besides, in the second round the young Kazakh singer, Daneliya Tuleshova, outpaced Japan's Manami Ito on points by the decision of the jury. Daneliya sang the Stone Cold she once performed at Ukraine's Voice. Children. Contest, the The World's Вest Instagram account reads.
