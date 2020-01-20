Dimash announces Arnau Concert tour across Europe

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM World-famous Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen will give 11 concerts in Europe from February to April 2020, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«See you at my concerts. Arnau tour,» Dimash posted in his Instagram account.

From February 16 to April 4 the concerts will be held in the following cities:

February 16 – Basket Hall Sports Palace, Krasnodar, Russia.

February 20 – TATNEFT ARENA, Kazan, Russia;

February 23 – Yekaterinburg EXPO Congress Center, Yekaterinburg, Russia;

March 7 – Riga Arena, Riga, Latvia;

March 9 – Megasport Sports Palace, Moscow, Russia;

March 11 – Sports Palace, Kyiv, Ukraine;

March 19 – Barclaycard Arena Sylvesterallee, Hamburg, Germany;

March 21 – Düsseldorf ISS DOME, Düsseldorf, Germany;

March 25 – TipSport-Arena, Prague, Czech Republic;

March 29 – Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle, Stuttgart, Germany;

April 4 – Minsk-Arena, Minsk, Belarus.