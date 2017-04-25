Dimash arrives in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Finalist of Chinese singing contest I am Singer-2017, Dimash Kudaibergenov arrived in Astana.

Numerous Chinese fans came to the airport to say farewell to the singer who introduced Kazakh culture to the whole world.



He was greeted at Astana International by relatives and fans.



As it was reported earlier, today the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan will host a reception in honor of Kazakhstani singer.



Dimash Kudaibergenov took second place in the final of I am Singer 2017, receiving 18,47 percent of votes.

