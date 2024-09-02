Dimash attends Bibigul Tulegenova Creative School opening ceremony

On September 1, 2024, the first private creative school named after one of the founders of Kazakh vocal art, the great singer and People’s Artist of Kazakhstan, Bibigul Tulegenova, opened in Astana, Kazinform News Agency cites dimashnews.

The opening ceremony was attended by People’s Artist of the Republic of Kazakhstan and opera singer Bibigul Tulegenova, the founder of the school and publisher of Forbes Kazakhstan magazine, Armanzhan Baitassov, and People’s Artist of the Republic of Kazakhstan Dimash Qudaibergen.

Photo credit: dimashnews.com

The Bibigul Tulegenova Creative School (BTCS) is a modern educational center offering an innovative education concept. Here, children can develop their creative talents alongside gaining in-depth knowledge in core subjects through the school’s creative faculties.

The Music Faculty will provide music education majoring in various music genres, music theory, and performance art.

The Digital Faculty will teach programming, web development, and artificial intelligence and cybersecurity advanced technologies.

The Art Faculty will foster creative thinking in children through studies in visual arts, graphic and architectural design.

The STEM faculty will include programs in physics, chemistry, biology, engineering, and robotics.

Dimash Qudaibergen and Armanzhan Baitassov congratulated the future students on the Day of Knowledge and expressed confidence that the new generation will make a significant contribution to the development of a new Kazakhstan.