TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    10:49, 17 December 2018 | GMT +6

    Dimash awarded as Singer of the Year at Silk Road Cohesion Awards 2018

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dimash Qudaibergen has been recognized as the best singer of the year at the Silk Road Cohesion Awards 2018 International Film Festival hosted by Shanghai, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "At the Silk Road Cohesion Awards 2018 award ceremony held on the eve of the holiday [Independence Day], I was awarded the Singer of the Year title, and became the Ambassador of Silk Road Culture by the decision of the Great Silk Road countries. I am very glad. Each of my victories is for the sake of the Homeland and my audience. Shanghai. Once again, my best wishes for the holiday!" Dimash posted on social media.

    Culture
