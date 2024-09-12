'Dimash: Conquering the World’ exhibition opens at National Museum in Kazakh capital

An exhibition dedicated to Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen has been opened at the National Museum in the Kazakh capital of Astana, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

It features items related to the life of the people’s artist and numerous gifts Dimash received from his fans and celebrities displayed in three halls.

There are the singer’s items from his childhood and adolescence, reflecting Dimash’s path of becoming an artist, in Hall One.

Photo: Soltan Zhekssenbekov

Dimash’s diplomas of professional education, awards the singer won at republican and international contests are on display in Hall Two.

Photo: Soltan Zhekssenbekov

Hall Three features gifts – from portraits and paintings to statuettes of the artist, Dimash received from his fans.

Since his first appearance on the stage of the renowned project «I am a singer», his fans started presenting different gifts. From letters, books, souvenirs, sew by own hands for Dimash, to concert costumes and paintings, says Dimash’s mother Svetlana Aitbayeva.

As Svetlana said, she has been keeping all these gifts for over several years, dreaming to showcase them to the public.

Each item, gifted by fans, listeners of Dimash, means a lot to us, Dimash's mother says, adding that the exhibition features only a small part of total gifts.

According to Svetlana, all the exhibits displayed were chosen by the museum employees.