Dimash fans greet him at Tashkent airport

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Uzbekistan's fan club of Dimash Kudaibergen has greeted him at the Tashkent Airport on Sunday.

As earlier reported, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev began his first state visit to Uzbekistan.



As part of the visit the inauguration of the Year of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan will take place in Tashkent with Kazakh artists and culture figures taking place in it.



As the Instagram of Dimash parents reads, Ozbekiston TV Channel broadcasts Kazakh songs performed by Uzbek artists.



On the eve of the state visit of the Kazakh President to Uzbekistan the Great Steppe: History and Culture exhibition was unveiled at the State Arts Museum of Uzbekistan. It features the Golden Man, a symbol of Kazakhstan. It is noteworthy, the National News Agency UzA launched a Kazakh-language news service.