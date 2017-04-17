EN
    07:40, 17 April 2017 | GMT +6

    Dimash finishes second on I am a Singer 2017

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Dimash Kudaibergenov has finished second in Hunan TV's I am a Singer 2017 losing out to Sandy Lam of Hong Kong.

    Video of Kazakh's performance in the grand finale of popular Chinese song contest has been published on YouTube.



    Dimash sang a duet with Chinese singer Shang Wenje.

    Ертең менімен бірге ән шырқайтын қытайлық әнші Лаурэ Шанг. Майкл Джексон. #DQ #TheSingerDimash #TheSinger #dimashkudaibergen #dimash

    Публикация от Димаш ҚҰДАЙБЕРГЕН (@kudaibergenov.dimash) Апр 14 2017 в 1:08 PDT

    Kudaubergenov performed a potpourri of four of Michael Jackson's songs: The Way You Make Me Feel, Dangerous, Billie Jean, and Earth song.

