Dimash finishes second on I am a Singer 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Dimash Kudaibergenov has finished second in Hunan TV's I am a Singer 2017 losing out to Sandy Lam of Hong Kong.

Video of Kazakh's performance in the grand finale of popular Chinese song contest has been published on YouTube.





Dimash sang a duet with Chinese singer Shang Wenje.

Ертең менімен бірге ән шырқайтын қытайлық әнші Лаурэ Шанг. Майкл Джексон. #DQ #TheSingerDimash #TheSinger #dimashkudaibergen #dimash Публикация от Димаш ҚҰДАЙБЕРГЕН (@kudaibergenov.dimash) Апр 14 2017 в 1:08 PDT

Kudaubergenov performed a potpourri of four of Michael Jackson's songs: The Way You Make Me Feel, Dangerous, Billie Jean, and Earth song.