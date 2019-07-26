EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:03, 26 July 2019 | GMT +6

    Dimash in priority of my work today – Igor Krutoy

    None
    None
    MOSCOW. TASS – KAZINFORM People’s Artist of Russia, composer Igor Krutoy announced his plans about his work with Kazakh-born talent Dimash Kudaibergen, Kazinform reports.

    According to Igor Krutoy, Dimash will perform at his jubilee evening at the Barclays Center in New York on October 26. «Dimash will sing a set of 5-6 successful songs. Several new songs are underway,» he said and noted that «Dimash is in priority of his work today».

    «The number of Dimash’s fans is phenomenal. His songs garner from 2mln to 10mln views just in one night. I have never seen such a thing before,» the musician said.

    Dimash will also perform at the New Wave Festival in Sochi in late August and will participate in Igor Krutoy’s jubilee concerts in New York, Moscow and Dusseldorf in autumn. On November 3, he will sing a duet with Lara Fabian in Moscow.

    Recall that on July 3, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded Dimash with II degree Dostyk Order.

    Tags:
    Celebrities Kazakhstan and Russia Entertainment
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!