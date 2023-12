NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The solo concert of Dimash Kudaibergen will take place on December 10 this year in New York, Kazinform reports.

«My dears. I am glad to inform you that on December 10 my solo concert will be held in America in the city of New York at the Barclays Center stadium. I will inform you about the start of ticket sales very soon. Follow my Instagram,» his official Instagram account reads.