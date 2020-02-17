Dimash Kudaibergen: Arnau Tour kicks off

KRASNODAR. KAZINFORM The European Tour of the world-famous Kazakh singer, Dimash Kudaibergen, kicked off in Krasnodar.

All the tickets were sold out well ahead of the concert held at the Basket Hall Sports Complex able to accommodate 7,500. Thousands of his fans arrived there to enjoy the Arnau Tour program.

Dimash performed the renewed program.

Dimash is expected to tour further Moscow, Riga, Prague and other countries across Europe.