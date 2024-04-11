Dimash Kudaibergen arrives in flood-hit Kulsary to support local population

Dimash Kudaibergen arrived in Kulsary town of Atyrau region to meet with the spring flood victims, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Expressing his support to the residents of the worst-hit settlement, Dimash called for unity and mutual help.

He said safety of the country and peace remain the most important things.

“We need to be united as never before. We must be patient,” he said addressing the people.

The residents of Kulsary thanked Dimash for support.

Dimash said he believes that the state “will provide all-round support to the victims as the President personally voiced it.”

“Let our next meetings to take place on joyful events only,” he added.

The singer also met with the soldiers and volunteers involved in flood relief efforts.