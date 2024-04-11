EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:22, 11 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Dimash Kudaibergen arrives in flood-hit Kulsary to support local population

    Kulsary town
    Dimash Kudaibergen meets residents of Kulsary in Atyrau region. Photo credit: Video screenshot

    Dimash Kudaibergen arrived in Kulsary town of Atyrau region to meet with the spring flood victims, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Expressing his support to the residents of the worst-hit settlement, Dimash called for unity and mutual help.

    He said safety of the country and peace remain the most important things.

    “We need to be united as never before. We must be patient,” he said addressing the people.

    The residents of Kulsary thanked Dimash for support.

    Dimash said he believes that the state “will provide all-round support to the victims as the President personally voiced it.”

    “Let our next meetings to take place on joyful events only,” he added.

    The singer also met with the soldiers and volunteers involved in flood relief efforts.

    Kulsary
    Фото: Kazinform

     

     

    Tags:
    Celebrities Atyrau region Dimash Kudaibergen Floods in Kazakhstan
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Author
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!