Dimash Kudaibergen awarded Bolashak Presidential Scholarship

ASTANA. On December 27, the Republican Commission for Training Personnel Abroad, held a regular meeting under the chairmanship of State Counsellor Erlan Karin.

The commission announced the list of winners of the Presidential Bolashak International Scholarship, Kazinform reports.

Among the Scholarship winners is world popular singer Dimash Kudaibergen.

As per the Commission’s decision, 178 Kazakhstanis were awarded Bolashak Scholarship to undergo academic study and traineeships in 20 countries of the world. Of them, 60 apllicants were admitted to master’s degree programs, and eight are doctoral students. 110 applicants were admitted to traineeship programs.