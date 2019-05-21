EN
    16:31, 21 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Dimash Kudaibergen back in Kazakhstan to work on solo show

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Popular Kazakhstan singer Dimash Kudaibergen is back in his home country to work on the upcoming solo show in the Kazakh capital - Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In a recent Instagram post, Dimash revealed that he's back in Kazakhstan to work on his new solo show Arnau which is slated to be held on June 29 at the Astana Arena.

    Earlier it was reported that tickets to the show had gone on sale in March. The show is expected to consist of 4-5 parts and include both Kazakh and foreign songs.

    It was also announced that Dimash Kudaibergen will give a concert at the Madison Square Garden in New York. The Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan is gearing up for the show in NYC.

    Kazakhstan Entertainment
