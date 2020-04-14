EN
    17:00, 14 April 2020 | GMT +6

    Dimash Kudaibergen cancels his Tokyo concert

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Famous Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen canceled his concert to be held this May in Tokyo.

    «Dear friends, with much regret should say that my concert slated for May 24 as part of the jazz project has been canceled. I hope we will meet soon not only in Japan but also in other countries,» the singer’s Instagram post reads.

    As earlier reported, Dimash postponed his World Arnau Tour amid the COVID-19 pandemic.


