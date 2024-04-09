Dimash Kudaibergen donates KZT15mln to flood victims in Kazakhstan

The singer transferred 15 million tenge to the Demeu Kazakhstan charity fund.

Earlier Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen visited the volunteer headquarters in Aktobe.

I had to come and visit my fellow countrymen, who always supported me from the childhood and wished great heights. I leant from news that the state provides all necessary assistance. The most important thing is that we finally managed to restore everything and return to normal life, said Dimash in a talk with volunteers.