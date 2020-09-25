EN
Trends:
    Dimash Kudaibergen featured on soundtrack for Jackie Chan’s new action film

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World-renowned Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen is featured on the soundtrack for a new Chinese action drama Vanguard, Kazinform reports.

    Dimash took to his official Instagram account to announce the new that he is a part of the soundtrack for the new Chinese action film Vanguard starring Jackie Chan .

    «Jackie Chan's new film «Vanguard» is coming out the other day where I sang the main song of the film. From September 30, watch in cinemas,» he wrote.


    The film is set to hit Chinese theaters on September 30, 2020.



    Entertainment
