    14:40, 25 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Dimash Kudaibergen gives spectacular performance in Istanbul to celebrate his 30th birthday

    Dimash Kudaibergen gives spectacular performance in Istanbul to celebrate his 30th birthday
    Photo credit: Akzhigit Chukubayev

    Dimash Kudaibergen's solo concert dated to his 30th birthday proved to be a huge hit with the audience in Istanbul, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    The Besiktas Standium in Istanbul with a capacity of approximately 42,590 spectators was packed with Dimash’s fans from all corners of the world from Türkiye, China, Europe, Americas, Asia and Africa.

    Before the show, fans were offered to take photos with the concert banner or a life-size cardboard cutout of Dimash himself.

    Some of Dimash’s fans who travelled all the way from Germany and Argentina shared their emotions before the concert.

    “We arrived in Istanbul to listen to him sing. We bought the tickets to the show as soon as we found out about the concert in Türkiye,” they said.

    Dimash Kudaibergen kicked off his birthday performance with the beloved hits in Kazakh, Turkish, English, Chinese and French.

    During the breaks, Dimash talked to the audience – to Kazakh fans in Kazakh and to fans from all over the world in English. While talking to his fandom, he confessed he is delighted to give a solo show in Istanbul.

    Among the star guests who joined Dimash on stage were Turkish singers Haluk Levent and Burak Yeter. The latter joined #Dears to sing "Happy Brithday" to the singer.

    Organizers of the show made sure the audience enjoyed the sounds of traditional Kazakh music instruments, namely kobyz and dombyra.

    Dimash’s modern rendition of traditional ‘Dudarai’ crowned the grandiose concert – in fact, it sent waves of excitement through the audience.

    Kazakhstan Culture Entertainment Dimash Kudaibergen
    Tatyana Kudrenok
