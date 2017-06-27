Dimash Kudaibergen had to calm fans at EXPO-2017 concert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh performer Dimash Kudaibergenov performed at gala concert "Aktobe Kutty Meken" held on the stage of the EXPO-2017 amphitheatre, Kazinform correspondent reports.



The finalist of the international contest "I Am a Singer" gave two songs. It is noteworthy that there was a group of his Chinese fans. After "Salem" song the fans were so excited that Dimash had to calm them down in English.

As we have already reported, Dimash Kudaibergen's fans are coming to Astana for concert "Bastau" scheduled to be on June 27.



According to Dimash's producer Alpamys Sharimov, the brightest singer from Taiwan - Terry Lin, 2012 Eurovision Song Contest Winner Loreen (Sweden), Sophie Ellis-Bextor (UK), Kristina Orbakaitе (Russia) and Honored Artist of Kazakhstan, opera singer Maira Mukhamedkyzy are invited to the show.

