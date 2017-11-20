Dimash Kudaibergen hits American Music Awards red carpet

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen has walked the red carpet of the American Music Awards in Los Angeles, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The names of the winners were announced this morning. This year, the awards ceremony was held for the 45th time. It was Bruno Mars who took the Artist of the Year award. Lady Gaga won the award for Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist. The prize for the best tour of the year went to Coldplay. Drake became the Rap/Hip-Hop Favorite Artist, and Beyonce won the Favorite Female R&B/Soul Artist nomination. The music for Moana, Disney's animated film, was recognized as the best soundtrack. In the meantime, music legend Diana Ross received the American Music Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Earlier, Kazinform reported that Dimash Kudaibergen went on a world tour. On November 17, the news broke that the song performed by the Kazakh singer won the Hollywood Music in Media Awards.