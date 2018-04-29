Dimash Kudaibergen joined by sister for stunning duet cover of All By Myself

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dimash Kudaibergen's younger sister made her debut at the concert crowning the 26th session of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan in Astana on Saturday, April 28, Kazinform reports.

"Dear friends! A new star was born! Today Dimash Kudaibergen performed for the first time with his younger sister Raushan during the concert of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan in Astana with the participation of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev," Minister of Culture an Sport Arystanbek Mukhamediuly posted on his Facebook page.



Dimash was joined by Raushan on stage for a stunning duet cover of Celine Dion's hit All By Myself.



Minister Mukhamediuly sang praises to Raushan who, according to him, has natural talent.



Dimash Kudaibergen is the winner of the 24th international singing festival Slavyanskiy Bazar 2015. He rose to stardom after becoming the runner-up of the China's reality show I Am A Singer.