Dimash Kudaibergen lands on the cover of Starbox Magazine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Dimash Kudaibergen attended a photo call for Starbox Magazine, a popular online magazine, and landed on its cover, the Kazakh singer informed on Instagram.

Starbox publishes photos and interviews with famous people, talents, and show business stars.

It should be recalled that Dimash rose to stardom after becoming the runner-up of the Chinese reality show I Am a Singer 2017. Dimash's talent has won worldwide acclaim and numerous prestigious awards, including Best Overseas Singer Award at the MTV Global Chinese Music Awards, Most Popular Male Singer Award at the Golden Mango Stars Awards, Most Popular Singer of the Year at OK! Magazine Music Gala, to name but a few. Dimash is a unique singer with a massive fan base in Asia and all over the world.