EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:18, 26 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Dimash Kudaibergen makes first move in World Chess Championship Game 12

    None
    Screen from video
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Game 12 of the match between Russia's Ian Nepomniachtchi and China's Ding Liren for the world championship title started in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    World-famed singer Dimash Kudaibergen made the first move of the game.

    «I’m glad to be invited to such an event. I say ‘Welcome!’ to guests from abroad. I don’t play chess myself, but it’s a great honor for me,» said Kudaibergen.

    The Kazakh capital Astana hosted the opening of the World Chess Championship 2023 on April 7 which saw the participation of FIDE Chairman Arkady Dvorkovich, Kazakhstan’s Chess Federation President Timur Turlov, and world chess champions and grandmasters.

    Game 11 of the match between Russia's Ian Nepomniachtchi and China's Ding Liren ended in a draw, as the Russian maintains a one-point lead 6-5.


    Tags:
    Dimash Kudaibergen Chess Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!