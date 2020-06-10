Dimash Kudaibergen meets with UN representative in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Dimash Kudaibergen met with DGC representative of the UN in Kazakhstan, Vlastimil Samek. During the conversation, issues of further joint work were discussed. Also, the Commissioner for the Rights of the Child in the Republic of Kazakhstan, Aruzhan Sain, attended the meeting, Kazinform has learnt from dimashnews.com.

Dimash is an active advocate of the UN activities and ready to join the global dialogue for #UN75. This year, the United Nations celebrates its 75th anniversary, which coincided with the difficult period of self-isolation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The UN75 Campaign (UN75) was created in January this year with the goal of making the world a better place, discussing the priorities of our united human family and, through discussions, finding the best solutions for building a better future together.

A special group to organize the 75th anniversary initiated a nationwide discussion, which promises to be the largest in the history of creating a better world. The United Nations has always paid great attention to interacting with people online, and now, due the COVID-19, it is stepping up these efforts.