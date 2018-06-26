Dimash Kudaibergen most popular person in Asian-Pacific region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dimash Kudaibergen remains the most popular person in the Asian-Pacific region, Kazinform reports.

His father, Kanat Aitbayev, took to his Instagram account to confirm the news.



"Dimash remains on top of the list of the most popular people in the Asian-Pacific region. It features not only singers, but also actors, musicians and well-known people from all walks of life from Japan, South Korea, Thailand and other countries of the region," Kanat Aitbayev noted.



Recall that Dimash Kudaibergen rose to stardom after becoming a runner-up of the Chinese singing competition I Am a Singer.