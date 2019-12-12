EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:13, 12 December 2019 | GMT +6

    Dimash Kudaibergen named Honored Worker of Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World-renowned Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen was honored with the title of the Honored Worker of Kazakhstan on the eve of the Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    The corresponding decree of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was published on the official website of the Akorda presidential residence. Apart from Dimash, the honorary title was granted to 35 eminent scientists and cultural figures of Kazakhstan.

    Tags:
    Culture Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!