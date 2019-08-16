Dimash Kudaibergen nominated for Asia Pacific most handsome 100 faces

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen has officially been nominated as one of the Asia Pacific most handsome 100 faces, Kazinform reports.

His photograph appeared on TC Candler official Instagram page among other handsome Asian Pacific male entertainers.

To vote for Dimash you should follow TCCAsia official Weibo or Instagram account, find the correct post about Dimash, and comment with your nomination. The final date is September 30.

Recall that Dimash Kudaibergen was featured into last year’s most handsome 100 faces by TC Candler.