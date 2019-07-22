Dimash Kudaibergen performs at Jackie Chan Action Film Week in China

BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Popular Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen performed at the opening ceremony of the 5th Annual Jackie Chan International Action Film Week in the Chinese city of Datong over the weekend, Kazinform reports.

Dimash shared the video of his performance at the ceremony with his Instagram followers.

Recall that Dimash Kudaibergen met with Jackie Chan during his participation in the Chinese reality show I am a Singer.