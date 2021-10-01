Dimash Kudaibergen performs in China

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The video footage of Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen’s latest performance in China has been released, Kazinform has learnt from the singer’s official Instagram account.

Dimash Kudaibergen performed at the 28th Beijing Students’ Films Festival Youth Night in China.





Earlier it was reported that the world-renowned singer will return to China and that his song was featured into De La Gran Escena TV program on the Cuban television.