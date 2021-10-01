EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:29, 01 October 2021 | GMT +6

    Dimash Kudaibergen performs in China

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The video footage of Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen’s latest performance in China has been released, Kazinform has learnt from the singer’s official Instagram account.

    Dimash Kudaibergen performed at the 28th Beijing Students’ Films Festival Youth Night in China.


    Earlier it was reported that the world-renowned singer will return to China and that his song was featured into De La Gran Escena TV program on the Cuban television.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Entertainment
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!