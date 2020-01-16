EN
    17:51, 16 January 2020 | GMT +6

    Dimash Kudaibergen performs soundtrack for Jackie Chan’s new film

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Famous Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen performed a soundtrack for Jackie Chan’s new film ‘Vanguard,’ Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At the presentation of the film he also performed a song from Jackie Chan’s repertoire.

    «Friends, I want to share with you the news. Jackie Chan releases a new film «Vanguard» and I sang a soundtrack for the film. Go to the cinema and watch a new film by Jackie Chan and listen to my song,» Dimash posted on his Instagram.



