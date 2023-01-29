EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:20, 29 January 2023 | GMT +6

    Dimash Kudaibergen presents Kazakhstan at SCO Film Festival in India

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM World-known signer Dimash Kudaibergen arrived in India to take part in the SCO Film Festival, Kazinform reports.

    The festival kicked off in Mumbai on January 27 to run until January 31. It brings together representatives of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, India, China, Russia, Azerbaijan, Myanmar, Armenia, Sri Lanka and Türkiye.

    The Kazakh singer took part in the official opening ceremony as a member of the jury. On the day 1 the jury started its work debating the first results of screenings of the movies which vie for the top honors of the SCO Film Festival 2023.

    57 films of the SCO member states are to be screened at the festival.


    Tags:
    SCO Dimash Kudaibergen Culture
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!