Dimash Kudaibergen presents legendary opera singer Placido Domingo with chapan

Dimash Kudaibergen presented legendary opera singer Placido Domingo with Kazakh traditional coat 'chapan', Kazinform News Agency reports.

"There is no singer who would not sing about his feelings for his native land, the beauty of high mountains, deep rivers and lakes, and the wide steppe. The best opera singer of the 20th century, Placido Domingo, who managed to convey the best works of his people to all countries of the world, Mr. Placido Domingo is worthy of a high honor. Therefore, by Kazakh tradition, I threw a chapan on the shoulders of the tenor. What is called today, tomorrow will be history, the post reads.

Earlier, Dimash Kudaibergen and Placido Domingo duetted together in the final of the Virtuosos V4+ international project with Les pêcheurs de perles (The Pearl Fishers) opera by French composer Georges Bizet.



