TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    09:55, 17 July 2019 | GMT +6

    Dimash Kudaibergen presents TV series soundtrack

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A new composition performed by megapopular Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen has gone online, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «My soundtrack to the TV series will be released today,» Dimash Kudaibergen wrote on Instagram.




    ‘Couldn't Leave’ was released for the Chinese TV series «Go, Go Squid» at midnight on July 17. Later, the Eurasian Fan Club posted the composition and its lyrics on social media.

