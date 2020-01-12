EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    10:19, 12 January 2020

    Dimash Kudaibergen receives 'Best Male Singer of the Year' J style award

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Received the «Best Male Singer of the Year» award for J style awards, Kazinform has learnt from Dimash Instagram account.

    «Received the «Best Male Singer of the Year» award for J style awards. Thank you my dears. Love you. China. Pingyao city.11.01.2020», the singer's Intsagram account reads.

    The JSTYLE Exquisite Annual Awards 2019 has borught together many world-famous music stars. Their songs were the musical accompaniment of gashion shows of famous Chinese avant-garde designers and leading international supermodels.

    Celebrities, artists and popular fashion bloggers attended the fashion evening.




