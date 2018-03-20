Dimash Kudaibergen records soundtrack for Chinese TV series

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Famous Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen recorded the soundtrack to the new Chinese TV series, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the information from Sina Weibo social media, Dimash released the song Restart My Love for the new Chinese TV series My Idol.

It is noteworthy that all Chinese musical media for the first time broadcast the soundtrack on the night of March 19th to 20th local time. It immediately went to the top of local pop charts.

It is to be recalled that last year Dimash Kudaibergen participated in China's Singer 2017 singing contest, where he was placed second. Having won the hearts of fans, our compatriot became one of the most popular singers in China.