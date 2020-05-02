EN
    10:12, 02 May 2020 | GMT +6

    Dimash Kudaibergen releases soundtrack for Italian film

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World-renowned Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen presented a video clip of his new single Across endless dimensions, Kazinform reprots.

    It is a soundtrack to the Italian film Creators: The Past.


    Earlier Dimash Kudaibergen had announced the world premier of the soundtrack for the film.

    In late April Dimash Kudaibergen’s concert in Kyiv was aired via his official YouTube channel. The concert was held in the Ukrainian capital on March 11.

    Recall that the Kazakhstani crooner had to suspend his world tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.


