Dimash Kudaibergen’s Chinese fans plant almost 3,000 trees

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chinese fans of Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen planted 2,780 trees on the occasion of his upcoming birthday, Kazinform has learnt from the Instagram account of the singer’s fan club.

The fan club revealed it is a special present for Dimash’s 26th birthday. «Dears planted 2,780 trees (flower sticks) under the name of Dimash on the edge of the desert in northwestern China, hoping to play a role in wind protection and sand fixation, and improve the environment. Public welfare benefits in all times. We always keep in mind of Dimash’s love and kindness, so we also hope that this little heart will make a corner of the earth better,» the post reads.

Dimash Kudaibergen will turn 26 this Sunday, May 24.